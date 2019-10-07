Maharashtra: Rebellion major concern for political parties ahead of elections

With just a fortnight left in the Maharashtra elections, most of the mainstream parties are facing a tough time in tackling the rebellion within the party with BJP-Shiv Sena suffering the most significant losses.

While BJP rebels will dent the party’s fortune in six constituencies, Shiv Sena rebels will affect the party’s official candidates in five seats. Official Congress and NCP nominees will face at least three and one rebel, respectively.

Two of the BJP rebels are currently MLAs -Charan Waghmare (Tumsar, Bhandara) and Raju Todsam (Arni, Yavatmal). They will be contesting against official nominees Pradeep Padole and Sandip Dhurve. Waghmare was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a lady police officer last month. Todsam was caught in a controversy over a video showing a scuffle between his first wife’s family and his second wife going viral.

Four former Shiv Sena MLAs, Ashish Jaiswal, Ashok Shinde, Vishwas Nandekar and Narendra Bhondekar will challenge official nominees, Mallikarjun Reddy of BJP,, Samir Kunawar also of the BJP, Sanjiv Reddy Bodkurwar of the BJP and Arvind Bhaladhare of the BJP-Sena-RPI (A), at Ramtek, Hinganghat, Wani and Bhandara, respectively.

Reddy, Kunawar, and Bodkurwar are sitting MLAs.

Yogendra Gode of the BJP is contesting against Sanjay Gaikwad of Shiv Sena nominee. Gode was the BJP nominee for the seat in 2014.

Seema Sawle of BJP at Amravati, Santosh Dhawle of Shiv Sena at Yavatmal, Sanjay Deshmukh of BJP at Digras and Vinod Agrawal of BJP at Gondia are other prominent rebels of the saffron alliance.

In Congress, former BJP MP and now Congress nominee for Sakoli seat in Bhandara district, Nana Patole had been challenged by former party MLA Sevak Waghaye, who is fighting on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket. Former Congress MP Anantrao Deshmukh has rebelled against party nominee and sitting MLA Amit Zanak. Congress ex-MLA Ramratanbapu Raut has thrown his hat in the ring at Amgaon against party nominee Sehasram Korete.

At least one NCP rebel is ex-MLA Dilip Bansod from Tiroda in Gondia district where he is challenging NCP’s Ravikant Bopche.