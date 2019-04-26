Pune: Adhalrao & Kolhe go after each other, Barne & Parth bank on star campaigners

As many as 30 star campaigners are scheduled to hold rallies in Maval and Shirur as campaigning gets into the final phase for the elections to the two remaining Lok Sabha seats in Pune district.

The two major political parties which have fielded their candidates from here, NCP and Shiv Sena, are going all out to drum up support for their candidates.

Both Maval and Shirur will go to polls on April 29, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

NCP has fielded Parth Pawar, son of senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, from Maval. Parth is taking on Sena’s sitting MP Shrirang Barne. In Shirur, Sena’s three-time MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil is, for the first time, facing a significant challenge as the NCP has fielded popular Marathi actor Dr Amol Kolhe.

For Parth, his grandfather Sharad Pawar will lead the campaigning in the final phase. Other leaders slated to address rallies include NCP state chief Jayant Patil, party leaders Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, MLAs Shivendare Raje, Dilip Sopal and Rahul Mothe and MP Udayanraje Bhosale.

The campaign for Barne has already seen Sena’s youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray holding an interactive session with young voters in Pimpri on Wednesday. A day later, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a rally at Kalewadi Phata. Other Sena and BJP leaders such as Ramdas Kadam, Pankaja Munde, Vijay Shivatre and Aadesh Bandekar are also going to campaign for Barne.

Some of the star campaigners from Maval will also campaign for the respective alliance candidate in neighbouring Shirur constituency. Uddhav Thackeray also held a rally at Chakan on Thursday evening.

While Maval candidates Parth and Barne have refrained from attacking each other directly, in Shirur, Adhalrao and Kolhe have, of late, been unsparing in their criticism of each other.

At a rally in Avsari Budruk on Wednesday evening, Kolhe said the three-term Sena MP had no development work to take to his voters. “He is in a confused state of mind.

His rallies are not drawing crowds and he is getting a paid crowd,” said the NCP leader, adding that several ministers have been roped in by Adhalrao in order to “corner” him. “All this will not work because people want change,” he said.

Kolhe said Adhalrao had remained quiet in Delhi and was not able explain to the voters what exactly he had done for them.

At another rally for Kolhe in Talegaon Dhamdhere, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said, “The Modi government misled the country’s youth, farmers, businessmen and labourers in the name of achhe din. This government should be taught a lesson.”

The accusation about not raising salient issues in Delhi was also made by Adhalrao. While addressing a meeting in Nigotwadi in Ambegaon taluka, the Sena leader said when onion prices were crashing, NCP MPs from Maharashtra did not open their mouths in Lok Sabha.

“I raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, after which the Centre and state governments announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per quintal. In Pune, onion farmers got Rs 25 crore in subsidies. NCP only makes false claims about raising farmers’ issues. In reality, it did nothing over the years. Kolhe should first ask what NCP and its MPs did for farmers, before saying anything on the issue,” Adhalrao said.

He also claimed that when the Congress-NCP alliance was in power in the state, he had been demanding funds for developing the Khed-Sinnar Highway, the Pune-Nashik railway line and the temple town of Bhimashankar.

“However, the Congress-NCP government refused to provide the funds. It was only after the BJP-Sena alliance came to power that funds were provided for the projects,” said the Sena MP.

Meanwhile, election officials said 19 polling centres in Pimpri area of Maval constituency have been declared ‘sensitive’. “All these centres will be monitored through web cameras,” said officials.