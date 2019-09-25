Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar releases first list of 22 candidates, says VBA will contest on 288 seats

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Tuesday released its first list of 22 candidates for the October 21 Assembly polls. Ambedkar said the party would contest all the 288 seats in Assembly elections, while indicating that the it is still open for a pre-poll alliance with the AIMIM.

“The party has taken the decision to field candidates in all 288 seats…(However) we have kept both our doors and windows open for the alliance. From the beginning we maintained we are positive about pre-poll alliance. Even now if they (the AIMIM) come forward we will welcome them,” Ambedkar told mediapersons. He, however, indicated that the VBA was not afraid of contesting solo.

The VBA, formed by Ambedkar, who headed the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, had contested all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the general election this year. But Ambedkar and the AIMIM could not strike a seat-sharing deal for the state polls.

While indicating that party’s agenda would remain the same as that during the Lok Sabha polls, where it focused on socially uplifting the poor and oppressed segments across caste, community and religion, Ambedkar said, “We will poll higher votes.” In Lok Sabha elections, the party had polled 14 per cent votes.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had indicated that the VBA is likely to emerge as the main Opposition after the Assembly elections, relegating the Congress-NCP to third and fourth positions, Ambedkar said: “Why should we earn the Opposition tag. We are fighting to win the elections. We will come into power.”

A majority of faces on the first list of candidates released by the party is from the Other Backward Caste communities. It also includes two Muslim candidates.

The party has fielded Suresh Jadhav from Shirala seat; Anand Gurav from Karveer; Dilip Pandurang Kawde South Kolhapur; Balkrisuhna Desai from Karad South; Balasaheb Chavan from Koregaon; Dilip Syhamdire from Kothrud; Anil Kurhade from Shivaji Nagar; Milind Kachi from Kasba Peth; Shahanwala Sheikh from Bhosari; Shakir Tamboli from Islampur; Kisam Chavan from Pathardi-Shevgaon; Arun Jadhav from Karjat-Jamkhed; Sudhirshankar Potdar from Ausa; Chandralala Meshram from Brahmapuri; Arvind Sandekar from Chimur; Madhav Kohale from Ralegaon; Sheikh Shafi Nabi Sheikh from Jalgaon; Lalsu Nagoti from Aheri; Maniyar Rajasaab from Latur City; Ashok Gaikwad from Kopargaon; Nandkishore Kuyete from Morshi; and Amod Bawne from Warora.