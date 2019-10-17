Maharashtra polls: ‘Voters will not let go of chance for a cabinet berth,’ says Ram Shinde

A BJP heavyweight minister who is seeking a third consecutive term and a Pawar family scion whose electoral debut has hogged the limelight — the election contest in Karjat-Jamkhed, featuring Maharashtra BJP minister Ram Shinde and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar’s grandson Rohit is proving to be a potboiler. The Indian Express caught up with the two candidates on the campaign trail and spoke to them on their poll prospects and politics.

Advertising

Your rival has been targetting you for ignoring development in the region?

In 2014, the constituency got a Cabinet berth for the first time. Over the years, the established politicians had neglected the region’s development. So, the last five years were spent in filling up the development backlog for basic amenities such as electricity, power, water. In the coming five years, we have designed a road map to enhance the region’s per capita income. We have already laid a foundation stone of Rs 81 crore for a cotton mill to be erected within a year. I’ve also announced that a sugar mill will come up within two years. We have planned a lot of works under the Jalyukt Shivar scheme to make farming more sustainable. In future, there is a plan to build a world-class industrial estate to employ educated youth. I want to build an ideal constituency.

But a strong contestant in Rohit Pawar stands in your way?

Advertising

The candidate (Rohit) is an outsider. He has no relation with development in the region. They (the NCP) are just relying on money power, and feel that they can win an election. But people in the constituency are with me. The advantage that big political families earlier used to enjoy has been neutralised to a great deal. The PM is a son of a chaiwallah. I come from a family of shepherds. But still I have been given the opportunity to represent the seat for two terms now. I also have a mountain of development work to show as my efforts. The seat has been represented by the BJP for the last 25 years. The BJP runs the Union government. All indications are that our government in the state will get a second-term, and the Chief Minister has already promised me a Cabinet berth in the new government. I do not think the voters will let go of the opportunity.

There is a complaint that your contact with locals weakened after you became a minister.

That’s natural. I used to roam about on a motorcycle. Then I became an MLA, later a minister. But even if my direct contact with the voters might have reduced a little, I have reached every hamlet through development works. My public contact was better than any other minister. I used to travel 500 km every day. An ‘imported’ candidate has been here for two months. That does not mean that my own contact with voters has reduced. They (Opposition) had to import a candidate as they could find no one to contest against me locally. The opponent came here after his attempts to contest from neighbouring constituencies were blocked. He is just testing waters.

Opponents are accusing you of promoting a coterie and nepotism in development works. Your views?

Has Baramati carried out development this way? You see there will always be some agency that will win a tender to carry out development work. The works are allotted through e-tenders. In some ways, the opponents are conceding that I have carried out a lot of development.

Lack of surface irrigation is a big constraint in the constituency. How do you plan to counter it?

The region falls in the Kukdi-Ujni backwater-Sina command area. The problem is that the regulation of water distribution between talukas has not been done fairly. For the Kukdi waters, we’ll soon enact a law for equitable distribution of water.

There is some talk that the local MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil hasn’t been aggressively campaigning against Rohit Pawar.

This is a canard the opponents are spreading. Sujay Vikhe-Patil is actively canvassing in the constituency. The opponents have nothing to say. They are spreading such lies.