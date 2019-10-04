Maharashtra polls: Upset, Eknath Khadse says no question of joining NCP

Disappointed over the party’s decision to deny him ticket, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday said that there was no question of leaving the party or joining the NCP.

“Khadse has been in touch with our party leaders for several months or years,” Pawar told mediapersons in response to a question on whether Khadse was likely to join the NCP.

“I have not contacted any NCP leader in the last three years. So whatever Pawar is saying is absolutely wrong. I may have casually greeted NCP leaders during Assembly sessions. But there was never any discussion,” Khadse said.

In his hometown Muktainagar in Jalgaon district, the former revenue minister held a meeting with party workers. Angry supporters threatened to lead a protest against the party. In the middle of the meeting, Khadse was seen speaking to a follower who threatened to commit suicide to protest the humiliation to Khadse. “Don’t take any extreme step,” Khadse was seen telling the supporter. The entire drama was captured on TV.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Khadse said, “My association with the BJP goes back to the last four decades. We have laboured very hard for the growth of the organisation which did not have any identity. Yet, I would like to urge my followers to show restraint and not demonstrate their anger.”