Maharashtra polls: Unemployment dole, education loan waiver on Congress manifesto for youth

In a bid to woo young voters, the Congress on Saturday promised to waive off all education loans availed till September 30, if elected to power in the state.

Reaching out to first time voters, it also promised free public transportation service for all students, and a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for two years for the jobless youth.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe released the party’s dedicated manifesto for the youth for the forthcoming Assembly polls. As reported by The Indian Express, the Congress has decided to run an election campaign promising a bill to reserve 80 per cent jobs in the private sector for the local youth.

The party’s manifesto also promises special state scholarships for higher education students in foreign universities. It has also said that if the party is elected to power, it will provide guarantees for higher education loans availed by children of poor farmers. With the party making job loss during the last five years a poll plank, it has also promised the filling up 1.91 lakh vacant government posts within six months if elected to power, and a Rs 500-crore seed fund to boost start-ups. It has also promised the development of a separate sports university, a youth development ministry, and the revamp of all heritage forts, among others.