Maharashtra polls: Too early for Aaditya to become CM…wait for some time: Uddhav Thackeray

Even as Shiv Sena leaders have publicly expressed the desire to make party scion Aaditya Thackeray the next chief minister of Maharashtra, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said it would be too early to make Aaditya the CM or Deputy CM.

“He has just entered politics. If he has made an entry does not mean that he will be the CM or Deputy CM immediately. Wait for some time. This is his first election,” Thackeray was quoted as saying in an interview to party mouthpiece Saamana.

On whether the equal seat- and power-sharing formula with the BJP stands broken, Uddhav indicated that Sena may get its share after the Assembly poll results. “The equal seat and power sharing was an important part of the press conference in Worli. The Assembly results will be announced on October 24 and then the new government will be formed in the next 8-10 days. Then the people will get to know what equal sharing means,” Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena chief said that he agreed to contest on 124 seats following repeated requests from BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil to “understand” their “troubles”. “So, I understood their troubles,” Thackeray said. “Though this may appear as lowest figure in Sena’s history, it will be the beginning of having the highest number of MLAs. This is the first phase when we start winning maximum seats,” he said.

Explained Reality check and realisation Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seems to have given a reality check to leaders of his party, who were projecting his son Aaditya Thackeray as a CM candidate. Even as the Sena chief is trying to take the moral high ground in giving more seats to BJP, the statement shows that the party has also realised the BJP’s increased strength and Sena’s compulsion to be in power.

The Sena chief also said that there is something to gain and something to lose in the alliance. “I have made the alliance for power and there is nothing to hide about it,” he said.

Taking an indirect dig at NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who recently resigned as legislator and advised his son to choose farming or business over politics, Thackeray said, “I will not leave politics.”

“I will not keep quiet until I fulfil the promise given to Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb. I will make a Shiv Sainik Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I will not quit politics until I do this.”