Maharashtra polls: To take on Pune: BJP chief, Cong-NCP to offer ‘friendly’ support to MNS candidate

In a bid to corner the BJP, the Congress-NCP alliance has decided not to field a candidate from Kothrud seat in Pune for the assembly elections. Instead, the opposition alliance will provide ‘friendly’ support to MNS candidate Kishore Shinde, who is taking on state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

Friday was the last day for filing nominations for the assembly elections, but no leader from either Congress or NCP filed nomination for the Kothrud seat.

“The Kothrud assembly seat was with the NCP in the seat-sharing arrangement. They did consult us about their decision to not field a candidate in Kothrud to enable a direct tussle between the MNS and BJP,” said Congress leader Abhay Chhajed.

He said the city unit of the Congress supported the NCP’s decision. “The Congress was not going to field its candidate as the seat was with the NCP. So, the Congress is not at any loss,” said Chhajed.

NCP leader Ankush Kakade said senior party leaders had already indicated that neither the NCP nor Congress would contest the Kothrud seat, and may leave it to other alliance partners. “We had offered it to the Swabhimani Paksha, but they also decided not to field a candidate in Kothrud seat,” he said.

The NCP leader claimed that Shinde, a local leader, would pose a formidable challenge to Patil. Since the other major parties were not fielding a candidate, the opposition votes will not get divided this time, said Kakade.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray may also hold public rallies to garner support for the party candidate in Kothrud, said sources.

Kothrud is considered to be a safe seat for the saffron alliance as it has voted for either a BJP or Shiv Sena candidate for decades. Counting on this support, the BJP has fielded Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Pune and the state revenue minister, in his first electoral fight. Patil is currently a member of the state Legislative Council.

MNS candidate Shinde, meanwhile, had contested the assembly elections in 2009 and 2014, but lost both times. He lost to Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Mokate in 2009 by nearly 7,000 votes, and to BJP candidate Medha Kulkarni by 79,000 votes in 2014.

Kulkarni, one of the most prominent leaders in the city BJP, had polled more votes in 2014 than the candidates of Shiv Sena, NCP, MNS and Congress combined. The party’s decision to deny her a ticket in the assembly elections this year has shocked many BJP workers.

The opposition is also hopeful of covert support from disgruntled members in the city units of BJP and Sena. While some BJP workers are miffed at Kulkarni being denied a ticket for ‘outsider’ Patil, Sena workers are upset about not being given a single seat to contest in Pune.