Maharashtra polls: To safeguard Baramati, NCP fights to take Khadakwasla away from BJP

The Khadakwasla assembly constituency, which comprises both rural and urban areas, has over the years seen a stiff contest between the BJP and NCP, with both parties trying to establish their political hold. For the forthcoming assembly elections, sitting BJP legislator Bhimrao Tapkir is facing a challenge from young NCP corporator Sachin Dodke.

The Khadakwasla assembly constituency extends from Katraj to Hinjewadi, and includes areas that are part of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune Zilla Parishad.

In the last few years, the BJP has strengthened its hold in Khadakwasla by winning the 2011 assembly bypoll, held after the death of MNS legislator Ramesh Wanjale, the 2014 assembly polls and most of the wards here in the 2017 civic polls. The party has, however, failed to establish its control over this segment in the Pune Zilla Parishad.

While part of the constituency falls in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of the Pawar family, NCP leader Supriya Sule received over 65,000 fewer votes than her rival, BJP leader Kanchan Kul, in the Lok Sabha elections this year. Sule, however, won the Lok Sabha seat comfortably thanks to the considerable lead in the Baramati, Indapur, Purandar and Bhor assembly segments.

The area has seen illegal construction mushroom in hilly areas, and incidents of building collapse, but authorities have failed to curb these problems. Khadakwasla was also badly affected in the flash floods that hit Pune last week.

Another issue is the heavy traffic on the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass, which leads to the Information Technology Park in Hinjewadi. The area’s connectivity to Pune city, via Sinhagad road, Karve Road and Paud Road, is also poor.

Local residents have demanded a Metro route to resolve the traffic issues, but authorities are yet to respond.