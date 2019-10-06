Maharashtra polls: BJP to hand over 18-page report card on 2014 election manifesto to voters

The BJP will present an 18-page report card to each voter across Maharashtra, listing out the party’s 2014 election manifesto and progress on it in last five years. The exercise will be undertaken by the party at the booth level, party sources said.

The move comes on the heels of the recently concluded Mahajanadesh Yatra, during which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a string of public rallies, had presented an audit of what his government had accomplished over his five-year tenure.

Taking the exercise forward, the BJP will now provide a “hard copy of the documents” to voters for ascertaining the work done by the government vis a vis the poll manifesto, senior BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said Saturday. In 2014, the BJP had released a 23-page manifesto.

“At least 100 decisions related to core sectors, which featured in the manifesto, have been reviewed to prepare the progress card,” Bhandari said. The party will use the social media to take the audit report to its voters, he said.

Claiming that almost all the major promises made in the 2014 manifesto have been addressed fully or partially, Bhandari said, “Abolition of local bodies tax, one of our poll promises, was implemented immediately after the government came to power in October that year. Another promise was to provide power to farmers. Today, we have facilitated at least 10-hour power supply to farmers at day time. Agriculture pump connections to farmers were also given within seven days.”

The report card, he said, will highlight all these achievements.