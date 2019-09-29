Maharashtra polls: BJP-Sena seat-sharing deal likely to be finalised today

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena seat-sharing formula is likely to be finalised at the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah at New Delhi on Sunday. BJP sources said the emerging formula for the 288 seats is 162 for BJP, including those for smaller allies. The Shiv Sena share will be at 126 seats.

Smaller allies like Republican Party of India and Rashtriya Samaj Party candidates have agreed to contest on BJP’s lotus symbol. Single candidates from smaller allies also believe this will benefit them. Secondly, BJP, which is striving to increase its tally from 122 seats to 145 seats, believes it can achieve this only by fielding candidates on lotus symbol in at least 162 seats.

A senior party functionary said, “The BJP parliamentary board will be meeting on Sunday. All the issues related to Sena-BJP pre-poll pact along with formula will be streamlined and finalised at the meeting. The BJP has also drawn its candidates list which would also be discussed at the meeting.”

Insiders indicated that 15 to 17 sitting MLAs may not get tickets to contest this time for “non-performance” and anti-incumbency against the individual MLAs in their respective constituencies.

The final decision on number of candidates to be replaced will be determined on Sunday. The party has also decided not to field anyone above 75 years.

In the list of current sitting MLAs, there are two candidates who are above 75 years – Tara Singh (Mulund) and Haribhau Bagde (Phulambri). However, sources indicated there is pressure to make an exception for Bagde.