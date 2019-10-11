Maharashtra polls: BJP, Cong woo north Indian voters as 36 lakh migrants likely to be key in Mumbai

Dominant presence of Hindi-speaking migrants played a seminal role in the political discourse of Mumbai in early 1960s and 1970s by bolstering a nativist agenda and a subsequently leading to the growth of political parties, like the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnriman Sena (MNS).

On October 21, the 36 lakh migrants from the Hindi heartland — who constitute nearly a third of Mumbai’s population — will once again play a crucial role in deciding the fate of several candidates in Mumbai, especially at Kalina, Chandivali, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar constituencies.

Keeping in mind the caste equation, the BJP has given tickets to three Hindi-speaking leaders — Ramesh SinghThakur (Malad west), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), and Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Malabar Hill) — in Mumbai. The Congress, too, has handed over tickets to five Hindi-speaking leaders — Ajanta Yadav (Kandivali east), Naseem Khan (Chandivali), Asalam Shaikh (Malad west), Govind Singh (Mulund) and Anand Shukla (Ghatkopar).

Dr Rajendra Singh, trustee of R J College in Ghatkopar who belongs to north Indian community, however, said the two parties have not given enough representation to the Hindi-speaking people in Mumbai. “In Mumbai, every party uses Hindi-speaking residents as a vote bank, but no one has given them enough representation. North Indians will choose their candidates on the basis of work done by them,” Singh said.

According to political analysts, the Hindi-speaking people mostly backed the BJP-Sena in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and the trend was likely to continue in the Assembly election as well. A weakened opposition and the absence of a prominent north Indian leader in the opposition ranks have forced voters to prefer the BJP, analysts said.

While Congress’s Sanjay Nirupam, a prominent north Indian leader, has decided to keep away from active campaigning after being “sidelined” by the state leadership, Kripashankar Singh, another prominent north Indian leader, also quit the Congress recently.

“Though Kripashankar has not joined the BJP, he was seen with BJP candidates Ramesh Singh Thakur and Narendra Mehta. This will definitely help the BJP to woo north Indian voters,” a Congress leader, without wishing to be named, said.

The BJP, however, has to deal with its own set of woes. Following a simmering discontent over the party’s alleged hesitancy in openly promoting north Indian leaders, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had to nominate a few on statutory boards. Leaders like Sanjay Upadhyay, Santosh Pandey, Amarjeet Mishra, and R D Yadav — all north Indians — got posting on state boards.

Earlier, Uttar Bhartiya Sangh president R N Singh was made Member of Legislative Council (MLC) by BJP. Singh, who is associated with one of the oldest north Indian organisations, said, “The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will get full support from north Indians living in Mumbai, Thane and adjacent areas. They have full faith in the leadership of our chief minister as he has done a lot of work for the community’s welfare work.”

To woo north Indian voters, the BJP is also inviting a host of leaders and actors from UP and Bihar, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath and Bhojpuri superstar Dineshlal Yadav (Nirahua).