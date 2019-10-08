Maharashtra polls: 21 seats, 246 candidates, over 500 cases of norm violations in Pune district

A total of 246 candidates will fight it out in the Assembly elections from the 21 constituencies in Pune district, after 127 candidates withdrew their nominations by Monday, the last day to withdraw nominations.

Advertising

In Pune Cantonment constituency, which had seen as many as 85 candidates file nominations, the list was whittled down to 58 after scrutiny of applications, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at a press conference on Monday. Thirty candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving only 28 in the fray finally.

Ram said the election office will soon start printing ballot papers and updating the Electronic Voting Machines. “In Pune, we have about 7,915 polling stations. including 249 auxiliary ones. We will be geo-tagging these locations so that people don’t have any problems while locating their polling stations. We have started preparing the voters’ list…,” he said.

Nearly 70,000 poll staff would be needed in Pune district, including 19,000 police officials, said the district collector. He said the election office has filed more than 500 cases for alleged violation of various norms. “Our teams have seized material worth over Rs 1 crore, including Rs 17 lakh cash. Our surveillance team is working round-the-clock to track suspicious activities during election season,” added Ram.

‘Booth App’ in Kasba

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the Election Commission will introduce a cellphone application, ‘Booth App’, in Kasba constituency. Registered voters will be issued a voters’ slip with a barcode. “The voters’ slip will have a QR code and once the voter arrives at the polling station, the QR code will be scanned and all details of the voter would be verified immediately. This will help reduce waiting time at the polling booth,” said Ram.