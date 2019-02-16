Pulwama attack: Each drop of tear will be avenged, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Days after the CRPF lost 40 jawans to a suicide bomb attack in Pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed that the perpetrators will soon be made answerable, saying, “Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared. We will not allow them to sleep in peace. India is a country of new traditions and new policies and the world will now experience it.”

“This is the time for mourning and to show restraint and sensitivity,” Modi said. “I want to assure each family who lost their loved one that each drop of tear will be avenged (aasu ka pura pura jawab liya jayega),” he added. Follow Pulwama attack LIVE UPDATES

भारत नई नीति और नई रीति का देश है। ये अब दुनिया भी अनुभव करेगी। बंदूक चलाने वाला हो या बंदूक पकड़ाने वाला, बम दागने वाला या बम देने वाला, हमारे बहादुर सुरक्षा बल किसी को चैन से सोने नहीं देंगे : पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी pic.twitter.com/b3lu8gkB3e — BJP (@BJP4India) February 16, 2019

Before beginning his speech, PM Modi paid tributes to the two CRPF jawans from Buldana district in the state, saying “their sacrifice won’t go waste.” Reiterating that a “fitting reply” will be given to the conspirators, Modi said, “The security forces have been given full freedom to decide the place, time, intensity and kind of response they want to give to the enemy.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Yavatmal where he virtually launched the BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra, seeking “blessings” of the people to be able to continue his “tireless” work for their welfare. The prime minister was addressing a massive rally of members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) from Yavatmal district, organised by Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. Modi had the crowd cheering when he started speaking in Banjara language – Yavatmal has a sizeable Banjara population.

Later briefly switching over to Marathi, Modi discussed his government’s welfare schemes for various deprived sections of the country. He recalled his earlier visit to the region in March 2014 for a ‘chai pe charcha’ programme at Dabhadi village in Arni tahsil. “I have tried to fulfil the promises given to farmers then,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Dabhadi, Congress protested against the prime minister’s arrival in the region blaming him for ‘non-fulfilment’of promises made to farmers and youth, including implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

With a cheering crowd roaring in affirmative, as Modi asked them about numerous schemes of his government, the PM said, “All this could become possible because you didn’t make a mistake while voting in 2014. If you would have erred then, you would have remained where you were (in 2014). Please also keep showering your blessings on your Pradhan Sevak even in the coming elections.”

The PM, however, uncharacteristically refrained from targeting the opposition led by Congress in his speech.

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the “revolving fund of the SHGs would be raised from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh.” He praised SHG members saying that every rupee of loan given to members of SHGs had been repaid by them. Recalling that his government had waived off “khawti” loans to the tune of over Rs 11 lakh given to tribals, Fadnavis said, “The government will now ensure that the tribals get enough foodgrains so that they never need Khawti loan,” Fadnavis added.

Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari thanked the Prime Minister for generously helping Vidarbha’s irrigation projects via Pradhanmantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

“Fourteen irrigation projects in Vidarbha will be completed before 2019. Then no farmer will have to commit suicide,” Gadkari said. Modi also e-launched several road development works in the district on this occasion. He also electronically opened an Eklavya Residential School for tribal children at Kinwat in the neighbouring Nanded district of Marathwada. Modi also flagged off the new Nagpur-Pune Hamsafar Express train electronically from the stage.