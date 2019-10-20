Maharashtra: Nana Patole, Parinay Phuke camps allege assault on each other, file counter-FIRs

CONGRESS CANDIDATE Nana Patole’s nephew and BJP candidate Parinay Phuke’s cousin have lodged police complaints against each other, alleging that they were attacked by the other’s group. Police said both Patole and Phuke have also been named in the FIRs.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to the FIR filed by Patole’s nephew, Tirthanand Vinod Patole, 32, he and his brother caught Phuke’s supporters distributing money to people. The FIR stated, “My brother Jitendra and I left Sakoli village at 9.45 pm after a programme following campaigning. When we were passing Lakhnadur diversion, we saw a white Innova and a group of people. When we went close to the vehicle, we saw some people handing out packets of money. When I asked the driver, he told us to mind our own business. But some people over there declared that we were Nana Patole’s nephews, following which I was beaten up…(Later) Phuke arrived with close to 30 supporters and beat me up.”

Police said they found 110 red envelopes, containing Rs 10.5 lakh, and 107 white envelopes, containing Rs 7.24 lakh. An offence was lodged against Phuke, Lohiya and 30 others. Later, a counter-complaint was lodged by Phuke’s cousin, Nitin Phuke, 38. He alleged that he was attacked by Patole and his nephews late in the night on October 18. In the FIR, he stated, “Around 11.30 pm on October 18,…when I was near the flyover, a white Scorpio stopped me. In it, Ricku (Tirthanand) Patole, carrying a gun, two others were seated. They were followed by another car which had Nana Patole… Riku Patole pointed the gun on my stomach and asked Nana Patole what to do with me. Patole directed them to beat me up, following which they attacked me…”