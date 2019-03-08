Maharashtra: Opposition raises fresh graft allegations against govt

AHEAD OF the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition in Maharashtra raised fresh allegations of wrongdoing against the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Rekindling his long standing feud with his cousin and Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, alleged that her department had ordered bulk purchase of smartphones for anganwadi workers at rates higher than the product’s market rate.

On February 28, Pankaja’s department had issued orders for purchase of 1.2 lakh mobile handsets for anganwadi workers employed in 30 districts across the state.

Dhananjay alleged that while the market price of the mobile handsets being bought — Panasonic Eluga 17 — was Rs 6,499 per piece, Pankaja’s department had raised an invoice of Rs 8,777. “The department has raised a total bill of Rs 106.82 crore for the purchase,” he said. Dhananjay has also written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a stop to the procurement, and a judicial inquiry in the matter. Firing a barb at Fadnavis as well, Dhananjay alleged that in the past, the CM has backpedalled allegations raised against Pankaja’s department.

In another allegation, the NCP leader claimed that the handset model being procured had already been withdrawn from the market. “The company stopped its production four months ago. Then what was the reason that made the government order these handsets at inflated rates? Smart phones with better specifications are available in the market,” he said, alleging that the government had previously been in talks with the contractors for supply of a much cheaper smart phone model (from another manufacturer).

According to the government order, a Bangalore-based information technology solutions company — Systech IT Solutions Private Limited — has bagged the contract for the supply of phone. Despite several attempts, Pankaja remained unavailable for comment. The government, too, did not issue any communication clarifying its stance on the allegations raised by the NCP.

Meanwhile, NCP national spokesperson and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik demanded an ACB probe on the expenditure incurred by a five-member high-level state delegation, which had participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

Releasing copies of the invoice raised by foreign companies for lodging, accommodation and food expenses during the trip, Malik said that the total bill that had been raised was in excess of Rs 7.63 crore. “The CM himself was a part of two previous delegations to Davos, which had together cost Rs 2 crore. Now, a five-member officers’ delegation is allowed to spend Rs 7.63 crore,” said Malik.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Satish Gawai had led the delegation, and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which functions under the industries department, is responsible for footing the bill.

Pointing at the state’s new Industrial policy that was unveiled earlier this week, Malik alleged that senior industries department officials, including Gawai, had opposed certain “pro-builder measures” contained in the policy. The Davos trip in January had come in the backdrop of this allegation, he alleged. Again, the government did not respond to the allegations.