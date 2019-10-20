Maharashtra: No water for farming, 18 villages in Solapur won’t vote for BJP-Sena

DRY AND barren fields, cracked farms, garbage-filled bottomed out wells and withered crops. For last five years, farmers in around 18 villages of Malshiras taluka in drought-hit Solapur have lived this nightmare with little help coming their way from the Devendra Fadnavis government. On October 21, they seem determined to vote against the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Only in the last one month, these villages have seen some rain, which gives a misleading picture of acres and acres greenfields. “This wasn’t the case in the last five years. Whatever we sowed, did not grow. If it grew a little, it soon got burnt out. This is because it has hardly rained. Though the faraway dam got filled up, the water hardly reached us on time,” said Anant Jadhav (80), a farmer from Malwali village.

Investing Rs 3 lakh, the family failed to earn even a single rupee last year. “Who else can be responsible for this plight of ours, other than the government? It refused to heed our pleas for timely release of water from the dam. And now it is our turn to express our anger,” said Jadhav.

Nearly one lakh acre farmland in these villages took the hit as the Veer dam water did not reach their farms on time throughout the year. The villagers allege that politicians played their own games, bureaucrats remained hard-hearted and government had no time to understand their plight. The farmers maintained that they held numerous agitations for timely release of water but to no avail. The government, they claimed, threatened to get FIRs filed against them if they did not end their agitation.

Some of these villages include Makwali, Shendechinch, Tandolwadi, Salukhwadi, Dhanore, Tondle, Velapur, Dasur, Ugdewadi, Malkhambhi, Neemgaon and Pisewadi. Falling under Machnor sub-division of Malshiras taluka, these villages are located about 120 km from Veer dam, from where the water reaches them through Neera Right Bank Canal, two or more months after release. The population of these 18 villages is estimated to be above 1.25 lakh.

J Jadhav (79), another farmer, said that last year, he had sowed jowar in his 30-acre field, spending around Rs 2 lakh. “The entire crop was burnt as water was not released on time. I sowed jowar in October and the water from the canal reached in December-January. By that time, what was grown had burnt… Now, I have a bank loan to repay.” The scene has been the same for the last five years, he added.

Farmer Vasudhav Jadhav (70) said he had planted sugarcane on his four-acre farm. “Sugarcane requires a lot of water. Despite the dam having adequate water, the officials refused to release early and sufficient quantity of water, leading to loss of crop,” he added.

Activist Rajendra Patil, who had led several farmers’ agitations in these villages, said that water from Veer dam is released on rotation basis four times a year. “Months after sowing, the water reaches the farms. By then, the crops had all but withered away.”

“Water is released in February, April, June and October. If the release timing is not as per the requirement of the farmers, it has no meaning. Not only is water not released on time, but it is released at low pressure,” he added.

Anant Jadhav said every farmer in these villages are under debt. “These families are entirely dependent on their farm yield. There are no industries nearby,” he added.

Blaming the local administration and the government, Patil said that 11 gram panchayats had passed a resolution for release of water as per farmers’ requirement, but the state dumped the same. “Therefore, I feel there will be 100 per cent voting against the ruling party in these 18 villages.”

Jadhav said that even during the Lok Sabha elections, the villages had voted for the BJP-Shiv Sena. “The government refused to change its approach and now, we will change our vote.”