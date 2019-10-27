Maharashtra: New Assembly has 24 women, four more than last time

As many as 24 women, including one independent, have made it to the new Legislative Assembly, four more than the outgoing House. Of the 24 women MLAs declared elected on October 24, 12 belong to the BJP, while five are from the Congress, four from Nationalist Congress Party, two from Shiv Sena and one Independent. The BJP-Shiv Sena had settled for 164-124 seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls, the Congress-NCP had contested on 125 seats each. None of the 24 elected women belongs to the Muslim community.

Advertising

While the Congress-NCP did not field a single Muslim woman candidate in the state polls, NCP’s state spokesperson Nawab Malik offered no explanation. Congress state spokesperson Sachin Sawant, meanwhile, said they couldn’t find a strong woman Muslim candidate, “but we already have a woman Muslim MLC”.

The VBA had fielded 28 Muslim candidates, all of them male. The party failed to win a single seat in Assembly elections. Of the 44 candidates fielded by the AIMIM, at least four were women. Party’s state chief Imtiaz Jaleel said they tried their best to get women candidates elected, “…but couldn’t succeed”. The AIMIM has made inroads in North Maharashtra, winning two seats in Malegaon Central and Dhule City, but failed to save its own turf of Aurangabad Central and Byculla.

Decrying the “double-standards” of political parties, Jaleel said, “On one hand parties talk about reservation for women and empowering them, on the other hand, there is little effort towards getting women representation in state legislature.”

Advertising

Despite a 33 per cent political reservation, only 235 women were in the fray in the 2019 state polls. Among the elected women MLAs, Congress’s Praniti Shinde secured a hat-trick from Solapur City Central seat, while Manisha Chaudhary of the BJP won by the highest margin of over 64,000 votes from Dahisar seat.

Namita Mundada, who won on a BJP ticket from Kaij seat in Beed district, had switched to the party from the NCP just after party chief Sharad Pawar announced her as its candidate from Beed. Her mother-in-law Vimal Mundada was a minister in the Congress-NCP government. “Though NCP chief had himself announced my name, there was no end to the internal fighting in the party. Therefore, I had to quit the party,” she said.

BJP’s sitting MLA Seema Hirey, who won from Nashik West seat, had faced strong opposition from Shiv Sena corporators of Nashik Municipal Corporation. As many as 26 of them had resigned as a token of protest against her candidature, and backed Sena rebel candidate Vasant Shinde, who came a distant fourth in the election. Hiray secured 77,801 votes, while her nearest rival Apoorva Hiray (NCP) won 67,979 votes. MNS candidates polled around 25,000 votes. Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad won from Dharavi seat for the fourth consecutive time. Geeta Jain is the only woman independent candidate to get elected. She defeated Narendra Mehta of the BJP by over 15,000 votes from Mira Bhayander seat.

Seema Savale, who contested as an independent candidate from Amravati seat, but lost, said, “The number of elected women MLAs is not even 10 per cent of the total strength of the House. But this number is good enough to create enough noise in the House.”

Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak, who won from Kasba constituency, said she will remain the mayor till December 15. “No, I don’t have to resign (as mayor)…I can hold MLA’s post as well.”