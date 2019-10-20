Maharashtra: NCP takes fight to EC, Congress targets turncoats

AS THE campaign for the Assembly polls ended on Saturday, the NCP shifted its battle from the streets to the Election Commission’s (EC) office.

Contending that two star campaigners of the party — MP Amol Kolhe and party leader Amol Mitkari — were denied flying permission by the air defence control in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Pune on October 17, the party’s Maharashtra unit has asked the EC to “highlight laws under which the permission had been denied”.

Party general secretary (Maharashtra) Shivajirao Garje, in his letter addressed to the EC secretary in New Delhi, stated that “if no such law exists, then strict action be initiated against persons and authorities who had acted to deliberately cancel the tour of NCP’s star campaigners”.

Actor-turned-MP Amol Kolhe had earlier claimed that he was scheduled to address poll meetings in Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad (all in Pune) that day but had been denied flying permission citing protocol in view of the PM’s rally.

Similarly, Mitkari had raised a similar complaint after being grounded in Sindkheda. “These instances clearly indicate that there is a bias for not allowing our star campaigners to campaign in this crucial election period. The cancellation of the tour resulted in huge losses for the party in terms of time, money and resources. The biggest loss was caused by the cancellation of campaigns. We request you to kindly highlight the law under which this is permissible. If there is no such law, we request you to take strict action in the matter,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, on the final day of the campaign, the Congress, which has run a low-key election campaign, released a ‘rap song’ targetting turncoats. The number, titled Pada Re, asks voters to ensure the defeat of those who switched ideologies and loyalties for staying close to power.

Party hopping has been the flavour of this election cycle with several key Opposition leaders crossing over to join BJP and Shiv Sena.