Maharashtra: NCP MP’s son meets senior BJP leaders, triggers speculation

Just before state Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s son Sujay joined the BJP on Tuesday, a meeting between a senior BJP leader and son of another Opposition heavyweight intensified speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles.

NCP’s sitting MP and former state deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil’s son Ranjitsinh met state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

With the meeting between the duo coming in the backdrop of NCP president Sharad Pawar’s announcement that he would not be contesting from Madha, sources said that the deliberations had centred around the possibility of nominating Ranjitsinh from Madha on a BJP ticket.

Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil at present represents the seat in the Lok Sabha. While he had earlier withdrawn his candidature in Pawar’s favour, senior NCP leaders said that Vijaysinh has now conveyed to the NCP’s leadership that the ticket be given to his son. But the other party factions in Solapur are opposed to his candidature, and have instead propped up the candidature of retired IAS officer Prabhakar Deshmukh.

Despite repeated attempts, Ranjitsinh remained unavailable for comment. Sharad Pawar, when asked, said he wasn’t aware of any such development. But, he added, “If someone has plans to take a different road, all I can give are my well wishes.”