Maharashtra Navnirman Sena willing to go soft on anti-North Indian poll plank

With his party facing an existential crisis, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, known for his strong stand against Hindi-speaking people living in Mumbai, has agreed to soften his stance in order to tie-up with the Congress-led Opposition’s grand alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, Thackeray held discussions with NCP leader and Maharashtra’s former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on being a part of the Opposition’s alliance. Based on the discussions, Pawar, on Thursday, tabled a proposal for MNS’ inclusion in the alliance during NCP’s review meeting on election preparedness. NCP president Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting. “There was a discussion on including MNS in the alliance during our meeting. The discussion was positive,” said Pawar, adding that he and NCP state president Jayant Patil would now hold further deliberations with Thackeray.

Sources in the NCP said that during discussions between Pawar and Thackeray, the latter agreed that in the run-up to the elections, his party would moderate its stance against the Hindi-speaking people, and won’t make it a poll plank.

On condition of anonymity, a senior MNS leader pointed out that Thackeray had already hinted at a mellowed stance against North Indians when

he attended an event organised by the Uttar Bhartiya Mahapanchayat Sangh in suburban Mumbai last December.

While Thackeray had declared his support to Narendra Modi during the 2014 poll campaign, he has since become a bitter critic of the PM and has spared no opportunity to target him. With the BJP almost firming up a pre-poll pact with warring ally Shiv Sena, NCP leaders feel that Thackeray joining the Opposition alliance would help in tapping the anti-BJP and anti-Modi sentiment prevalent in the Sena’s traditional Marathi voter base. Setting the stage for an alliance, Pawar had earlier this week stated: “Every party has its own support base. MNS candidates in certain constituencies had secured over a lakh votes in the 2014 state poll.”

While Pawar had discussed the proposal of MNS’ inclusion in the alliance with state Congress leaders on Wednesday, he said that the proposal will now be discussed with the Congress leadership.

In order to accommodate MNS, NCP is willing to offer the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat from its quota to Thackeray. But the Congress camp remains divided over the issue.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan had earlier said that “there was no question of any political understanding with Thackeray’s outfit”.

On Thursday, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, who has been vocal in his criticism of Thackeray, said: “The Congress’ stance on the issue is clear. There cannot be any alliance with the MNS. The Congress does not identify with Raj Thackeray’s values and his style of functioning.”

He also reminded that the Congress and the NCP had already unanimously settled the issue few months ago. “I do not know why this is being raised again, all of a sudden,” he said.

North Indian leaders within the Congress ranks are of the opinion that any tie-up or understanding with Raj Thackeray would result in a “drain of its own North Indian voter base” and would also “send a wrong message to the voters in North India”. Another section, however, believes that Raj Thackeray’s joining would result in translation of the MNS’ vote bank among the Marathis in Mumbai and Thane in favour of the alliance.

An MNS insider said the party wants to use the general election as a platform to reenergise its rank and file ahead of the state polls. During Wednesday’s meeting with Pawar, Thackeray is believed to have discussed the party’s plan to concentrate on 40 Assembly segments — mainly in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Pune — for the state polls.