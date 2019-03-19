Bombay High Court stays Katol assembly bypoll on April 11

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed the Katol Assembly bye-election in Nagpur district and had directed the Election Commission to file a reply till April 2.

Advertising

The directive came on a public interest litigation filed by Director of Katol Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee, Sandip Sarode from Katol. The petitioner has sought cancellation of the election on the ground that the elected member would serve the term for only about three months and, as such, holding the election for such a small period was “unwarranted and illogical”.

He also pointed out that the same constituency will have to go to poll again in October 2019, causing a huge wastage of manpower and public money.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of MLA Ashish Deshmukh from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in October 2018. He had quit the BJP to join the Congress.

Recently, the EC had announced bypoll for the seat asking for the Lok Sabha polls to be held in parts of Vidarbha, including Nagpur, on April 11.

The bench comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Pushpa Ganediwala issued notices to the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commission and Nagpur Collector and has asked them to file a reply before April 2.

Recently, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had also called for the cancellation of Katol bypoll. The seat was held by NCP’s Anil Deshmukh before his nephew defeated him in the last Assembly Elections.