Maharashtra: MNS MLA Sonawane joins Shiv Sena

A day after the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls were announced, lone Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) legislator Sharad Sonawane joined the Shiv Sena on Monday in presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Sonawane, the MNS legislator from Junnar Assembly constituency in Pune district, had left the Sena in 2014 after he was denied a party ticket for the Assembly polls that year. He had then joined MNS and won the polls.

Sources in Sena said that there has been opposition from local leaders against Sonawane’s return into the party fold.

“Sonawane was away from the Sena for a few days. Those who leave Sena cannot leave happily and satisfactorily and return to the party,” Uddhav said, while expressing confidence of winning the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls later this year.

Meanwhile, the MNS, which has been trying to be part of the Congress-led grand alliance in Maharashtra, has not yet announced its plan to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Sources said that while the NCP is keen on having Raj Thackeray on board as part of a grand alliance, the Congress is opposed to it. Raj Thackeray is likely to announce its decision soon, a MNS leader said.