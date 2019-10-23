Maharashtra: Might cross 100 seats, says Shiv Sena

A DAY after polling, Shiv Sena leaders claimed that the party could win 100 of the 126 seats it contested in the October 21 Assembly elections.

Anil Parab, Sena legislator and party spokesperson, said that the saffron alliance will return to power. “Though we are contesting lesser number of seats than BJP, Shiv Sena will have good a strike rate,” Parab told a TV channel. Sena has been claiming that it would win 100 Assembly seats. When asked, Parab said, “We might cross 100 seats.”

He added that like the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Sena would also be part of the saffron alliance government in the state. The leadership of both the parties would take a call on power sharing and ministerial portfolios, said Parab.

Another Sena leader said that the party would benefit from the Maratha reservation and other government decisions. “Except the economic slowdown, there is nothing negative against the government in the last six months. So, all these will work in our favour,” said the leader.

The leader said that Sena is hopeful that the BJP would assign it good portfolios. “We have shown a big heart and accepted 124 seats despite the equal seat-sharing agreement with BJP. We feel the BJP should reciprocate the same.”

Parab, however, downplayed BJP MP Narayan Rane’s claim that BJP would form the government on its own and Sena would win only 50 to 55 seats.

“Narayan Rane speaks for the party that he joins. In the past, he had criticised Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP and also abused BJP chief Amit Shah. But he is now praising BJP and its leaders. I just wish him best,” he said.