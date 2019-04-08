Maharashtra Kranti Sena joins NDA

The Maharashtra Kranti Sena, a party formed by the Maratha community in November last year, has joined as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday.

Party chief Suresh Patil made the announcement in the presence of BJP Minister Vinod Tawde and Shiv Sena minister Diwakar Raote saying the BJP-Sena government had taken some decisions for the welfare of the Maratha community.

“BJP-Sena leaders have promised to resolve the remaining issues. So, we are joining the NDA without any conditions. The nine candidates, who had filed nominations for Lok Sabha polls, will now withdraw their nominations immediately,” said Patil.