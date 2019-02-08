Maharashtra: Kept hanging by Congress, NCP, small kingmakers drift away

The prospects of a grand alliance of opposition parties in Maharashtra seem extremely shaky, at least for the moment. After Prakash Ambedkar, who leads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a platform of smaller parties in the state, announced his intention to contest all 48 seats in Maharashtra, Raju Shetti, the influential farmers’ leader, has also suspended talks with the Congress and NCP for an alliance.

Ambedkar and Shetti have small but important support bases that could be the difference between victory and defeat in several seats in the state. Though the Congress and NCP are yet to announce their final seat-sharing arrangement, their leaders are said to have reached an understanding on most of the constituencies. Sharad Pawar said recently that a decision had been taken on all but three seats.

It was believed that the two parties would accommodate Shetti from Hatkhanagale seat, from where he has won two consecutive elections, but there has been no word on Ambedkar or, for that matter, on Raj Thackeray’s MNS, which too is said to be keen to join the alliance.

Shetti has been demanding six seats for his Swabhiman Paksha (the political wing of his Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana outfit), while Ambedkar, who is entering the electoral fray for the first time, has asked for as many as 12 for his Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi, which includes Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. In his talks with the Congress and NCP earlier, Shetti had reportedly promised to convince Ambedkar to join the alliance.

On Sunday, Ambedkar, whose own party is called the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, announced in Solapur that the Agadhi would contest all 48 seats in the state. AIMIM MLA Imtiaz Jaleel said the Congress-NCP alliance had been given time till January 30 to accommodate the demands of the Agadhi, but there had been no response. “Despite our leader Prakash Ambedkar repeatedly urging them to take an early decision, they have not done so. Therefore, the Aghadi has decided not to wait and start fielding suitable candidates,” Jaleel said.

Shetti’s problem with the Congress-NCP alliance seems an unlikely fallout of the ongoing agitation in Maharashtra’s sugarcane belt by farmers angry over dues owed by mills. Most sugar mills in western Maharashtra are owned by NCP or Congress leaders. Though a temporary truce has been reached between sugar mills and farmers, the issue has not entirely been resolved, and Shetti can’t be seen getting close to the Congress and NCP at this moment.

However, the Congress and NCP have also played hardball. Swabhiman Paksha leaders confirmed they were not willing to spare more than one seat. Apart from Shetti’s seat, the Paksha felt it had a chance in at least Buldhana, from where it wants to field Ravikant Tupkar, the Maratha face of the outfit.

The Swabhimani Paksha’s declaration that it would fight alone isn’t all bluster. In the 2014 elections, when the party was part of the NDA, Shetti had got more than 53 per cent of the votes polled in his Hatkhanagale constituency, a part of Kolhapur district.

Of the 11 Assembly seats it contested in 2014, apart from Shetti’s win, the Paksha had come second in two seats and third in another five.

Since he broke ties with the BJP on farmers’ issues, Shetti has brought together more than 200 farmer organisations in the area.

The Congress admitted that Shetti and Ambedkar fighting separately would hurt its prospects, while expressing confidence that the two would come around. “If the Aghadi has decided to field candidates in all the Lok Sabha seats, it will only help the BJP. The Aghadi should avoid a division of secular votes,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.