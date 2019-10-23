Maharashtra: Kagal in Kolhapur saw highest polling, 49.87% in CM constituency

THE ASSEMBLY elections witnessed a overall turnout of 61.13 per cent, the final numbers released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday stated. The figure is two per cent less than the 2014 polling percentage of 63.08 per cent.

Advertising

According to the figures released by the CEO, of the total 8.97 crore voters, 5.48 crore have exercised their franchise. Of these 5.48 crore voters, 2.94 crore were men and 2.53 crore women. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the total number of voters were 8.35 crore, of which 5.26 crore had exercised their franchise. Of these 5.26 crore voters, 2.83 crore were men and 2.43 crore were women.

At 81 per cent, Kagal Assembly constituency in Kolhapur saw the highest voter turnout on Monday. Nevasa and Kopargaon constituencies in Ahmednagar followed at 80.07 per cent and 76.23 per cent, respectively. The lowest turnout, 40.11 per cent, was recorded in Mumbai’s Colaba constituency. It was followed by Dombivali at 40.72 per cent and Kalyan West at 41.74 per cent.

The high profile constituency of Nagpur South West, from where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contested, recorded a voter turnout of 49.87 per cent. Worli, from where Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray is contesting, recorded 48 per cent turnout.

Baramati, from where NCP’s Ajit Pawar contested, witnessed 68.38 per cent polling. Karjat-Jamkhed, from where Sharad Pawar’s grandson Rohit Pawar contested, saw a turnout of 73.98 per cent.