Maharashtra: In state Congress president’s bastion, loyalty is a poll plank

AS HE travels from one village to another canvassing for his uncle Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat, state Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe repeatedly reminds voters of the Maharashtra party unit president’s “loyalty” to the Congress.

Thorat is seeking an eighth consecutive term from Ahmednagar’s Sangamner Assembly seat.

Even as many other old Congress strongholds in the region have crumbled in the Modi era, Sangamner has so far remained an “impenetrable bastion” of the Congress, represented by Thorat, whose family controls the cooperative-led political economy in the region.

“Saheb (Thorat) has been a loyal flag-bearer of the Congress. The party has also blessed him with key ministerial postings when it was in power, which has bolstered the constituency’s development,” says Tambe, while interacting with local villagers.

“When the party is now going through a difficult phase, it has given our saheb (Thorat) the responsibility of heading the party in the state. It is our (the voters) responsibility now to ensure that he wins from the constituency with a big margin,” he adds, while reminding how “some others” have deserted the party during tough times.

In 2014, withstanding the Modi wave, Thorat has defeated his nearest rival in the constituency by over 58,800 votes. “This time we must ensure he wins by over a lakh votes,” Tambe contends, meeting a round of applause from supporters.

With Thorat campaigning for other party candidates across the state, Tambe and other members of his family are spearheading his own election campaign.

Thorat is pitted against Shiv Sena’s Suresh Navle, a local milk baron, whom he had defeated in 1995. While Navle’s camp is running a campaign accusing the Thorats of “exploiting local farmers”, the Congressman’s election campaign is generating more response.