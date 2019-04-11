Maharashtra: In five years, assets of contesting MPs rose from Rs 687 crore to Rs 941 crore

WHILE ENJOYING the perks of power as elected representatives, Maharashtra’s 37 MPs, who will be fighting to retain their seats, have also benefited with their investments growing substantially in the last five years.

Of the total of 48 MPs, 37 who were elected in 2014 are now back in the fray seeking re-election. These 37 MPs have seen their wealth increase by a healthy 37 per cent — from Rs 687.28 crore (2014) to Rs 941.02 crore (2019).

An analysis of the MPs’ wealth declaration has shown that the assets of eight MPs who are re-contesting have increased by over 100 per cent in the last five years.

The highest percentage growth in wealth has been registered by Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, whose wealth has increased by a whopping 2,000 per cent — from Rs 9.98 lakh (2014) to Rs 1.96 crore (2019).

The MP who shows a substantial dip in assets is BJP MP from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan. Her assets have declined by nearly 98 per cent — from Rs 108 crore (2014) to Rs 2.21 crore (2019).

The richest MP seeking re-election is NCP’s Udayan Raje Bhosale, whose personal wealth stands at Rs 199.66 crore. He is followed by NCP’s Supriya Sule, whose assets stand at Rs 140.85 crore.

The MP with the lowest personal wealth is Swabhimani Paksha’s Raju Shetti, at Rs 1.69 crore.

Lok Prahari, an NGO, had moved Supreme Court seeking the creation of a mechanism by which all sitting MPs or MLAs, whose assets had increased disproportionately, could be investigated.

The SC, last year, had said that the undue accretion of assets by lawmakers was a “sure indicator” of the “beginning of a failing democracy”.