Maharashtra, Haryana exit poll results 2019 LIVE updates: BJP holds clear edge

Haryana, Maharashtra Election Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: With voting for the single-phase assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra ending on Monday, a bunch of exit polls predicted a sweeping majority for the ruling BJP in both the states.

The run-up to the vote witnessed a campaign which was dominated by the BJP’s aggressive narrative on the nullification of Article 370 and marked by the Opposition’s lacklustre canvassing. The results for Maharashtra’s 288 seats and Haryana’s 90 seats will be announced on October 24.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed nine rallies in Maharashtra, he devoted four days to address seven public meetings in the relatively smaller Haryana. Meanwhile, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra while addressing seven in Haryana. For the Congress, former party chief Rahul Gandhi addressed seven rallies across the two states, while interim party president Sonia Gandhi did not address any rally.

The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30 PM. While Maharashtra will witness a battle of two alliances—the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other, Haryana will see a multi-cornered contest.