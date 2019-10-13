Assembly elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Maharashtra today

With only a week to go for the Maharashtra elections, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in various parts of the state on Sunday. While PM Modi will campaign in Jalgaon and Sakoli, Rahul Gandhi – who is back from a vacation – will address three rallies in Latur and in Mumbai’s in Dharavi and Chandivali. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first address this election season.

In Haryana, BJP working president JP Nadda will release the party’s manifesto ‘Mhare sapno ka Haryana.’ He is also scheduled to address a rally in Panchkul today.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, BJP’s alliance partner in Maharashtra, released its election manifesto on Saturday. The party has promised to Re 1 clinics across the state, meals at Rs 10 and complete farm loan waiver for indebted farmers. However, despite Sena’s opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro car shed, the manifesto does not make any mention of preservation of trees.

Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. In both the states, Congress and BJP are in a direct contest for power.