Assembly elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Maharashtra today

With only a week to go for the Maharashtra elections, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in various parts of the state on Sunday. While PM Modi will campaign in Jalgaon and Sakoli, Rahul Gandhi – who is back from a vacation – will address three rallies in Latur and in Mumbai’s in Dharavi and Chandivali. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first address this election season.
In Haryana, BJP working president JP Nadda will release the party’s manifesto ‘Mhare sapno ka Haryana.’ He is also scheduled to address a rally in Panchkul today.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, BJP’s alliance partner in Maharashtra, released its election manifesto on Saturday. The party has promised to Re 1 clinics across the state, meals at Rs 10 and complete farm loan waiver for indebted farmers. However, despite Sena’s opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro car shed, the manifesto does not make any mention of preservation of trees.
Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. In both the states, Congress and BJP are in a direct contest for power.
For Mumbai, the Shiv Sena election manifesto promised the complete concretisation of the eastern and western express highways and the creation of public toilets and restrooms under major flyovers. It also promised opening of 24X7 establishments in non-residential areas to boost tourism and slashing power tariffs by 30 per cent for domestic consumers.
The INLD released its manifesto for Haryana, promising loan waiver for farmers and small traders, crop prices for farmers on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, free power to the farm sector and a slew of benefits for women, unemployed youngsters and traders.
Laying a special focus on the farming community, which the party claims to be its major support base, the INLD has promised to fix the minimum support price for crops by adding a 50-per cent profit over and above the cost of production, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, if voted to power.