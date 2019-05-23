Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP hopes to retain power along west coasthttps://indianexpress.com/elections/maharashtra-gujarat-goa-election-results-2019-live-updates-bjp-shiv-sena-congress-5741664/
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP hopes to retain power along west coast
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa (West India) Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Online LIVE News Updates: The BJP-led NDA will hope to repeat its stunning performance along the west coast states, where it had won 71 of the 78 seats across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli.
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As counting begins for the hotly contested Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA will hope to repeat its performance along the west coast states, where it had won 71 of the 78 seats across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli.
In Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to Parliament, it is the BJP-Shiv Sena combine’s prestige that is at stake while the Congress-NCP duo will look to upset the NDA’s tally. In 2014, the NDA had swept the polls, winning 42 out of the 48 seats here. While most of the exit polls predicted that the NDA would lose seats in the state, the Congress and its ally NCP alliance are still seen as finishing far behind.
Despite Congress putting up a stiff fight in the Gujarat Assembly elections, winning 77 seats against BJP’s 99, BJP is set for a clean sweep in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, if exit polls are to be believed. In the previous general election in 2014, BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. All eyes will be on the Gandhinagar seat, where BJP had replaced veteran LK Advani with party chief Amit Shah.
In Goa, Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu, BJP will look to retain its performance from 2014, where it had won all the seats riding on a so-called “Modi wave”. It remains to be seen how much the absence of Manohar Parrikar, who has spearheaded BJP’s campaign in the state since 1994, weighs on the fortunes of the saffron party.
As the contest at the Centre thickens, today will prove if BJP-Sena duo maintain its stronghold or is the NCP-Congress combine likely to prove their mettle in the West region?
WATCH: Visuals from a counting center in Goregaon East which falls under Mumbai North constituency
One lakh electoral officials, 50,000 cops deployed for counting of votes today in Maharashtra
One lakh electoral officials and staff and 50,000 police personnel have been deployed for the counting votes on Thursday for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, an election official said. A total of 98,430 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the four-phase polls in the state where counting will take place at 38 counting centres which will be supervised by 120 observers, an election official said.
“Apart from the deployment of police personnel, the state police force has been asked to stay alert to maintain the law and order in the state,” an official said. Read the full story here
Maharashtra: NCP, Sena both confident of victory in Maval, Shirur Lok Sabha seats
Even as discussions continued amidst voters, politicians and political pundits in Maval and Shirur constituencies over the outcome of the polling, which was conducted on April 29, there was no indication of a clear swing towards any of the candidates. While some believe both Shiv Sena candidates will retain their seats, others believe that NCP candidates will emerge victorious.
Both constituencies polled just a little over 59 per cent votes.
While voters remain divided, Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, the Sena candidate in Shirur, said it seemed to be a close call. Adhalrao, who had won by over 3 lakh votes in 2014, said his margin will come down. “I think I will win by 70,000-80,000 votes,” he said. Read More
As the counting begins at 8 am, the West region awaits to see which faction assumes power! We will bring you all the latest updates of the states and union territories along the West coast. Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates.
Actor turned politician Paresh Rawal who had won from Ahmedabad East sought re-election this year from the same seat. In Banaksthana constituency, Parbat Patel of BJP faced challenges from Congress' Parthi Bhatol. Some other prominent contenders to look out for in Gujarat are Mansukh Vasava in Bharuch, Mohan Kundariya in Rajkot, Anand's Bharatsinh Solanki.
South Mumbai again saw Congress candidate Milind Deora pitted against the incumbent Arvind Sawant whereas, Poonam Mahajan continues to be the face for BJP against the Grand Old Party's Priya Dutt in Mumbai North Central seat. People are looking forward to the contest in North Mumbai in which Urmila Matondkar was fielded by Congress and Baramati seat where Supriya Sule had successfully braved the 'Modi wave' in 2014.
Goa Congress candidates are hoping to bank on Parrikar's lost sheen and pull out a trump card against the incumbent BJP leaders in the state. Girish Chodankar had contested from North Goa, whereas Congress' Francis Sardinha put up a tough front in South Goa. Union Territories of Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli had also seen BJP take over Congress in 2014 in each seat in of both places.
