Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP hopes to retain power along west coast

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As counting begins for the hotly contested Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA will hope to repeat its performance along the west coast states, where it had won 71 of the 78 seats across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli.

In Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to Parliament, it is the BJP-Shiv Sena combine’s prestige that is at stake while the Congress-NCP duo will look to upset the NDA’s tally. In 2014, the NDA had swept the polls, winning 42 out of the 48 seats here. While most of the exit polls predicted that the NDA would lose seats in the state, the Congress and its ally NCP alliance are still seen as finishing far behind.

Despite Congress putting up a stiff fight in the Gujarat Assembly elections, winning 77 seats against BJP’s 99, BJP is set for a clean sweep in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, if exit polls are to be believed. In the previous general election in 2014, BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. All eyes will be on the Gandhinagar seat, where BJP had replaced veteran LK Advani with party chief Amit Shah.

In Goa, Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu, BJP will look to retain its performance from 2014, where it had won all the seats riding on a so-called “Modi wave”. It remains to be seen how much the absence of Manohar Parrikar, who has spearheaded BJP’s campaign in the state since 1994, weighs on the fortunes of the saffron party.

