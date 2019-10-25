Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to retain power

“We all know that when the alliance was forged before the Lok Sabha polls, the 50:50 formula was decided. There is no need to hide it now. It was also decided that seat sharing would be 144-144,” Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said at the Sena headquarters in Dadar.

Soon after the results were clear, the Sena lost no time to “remind” the BJP about its agreement.

With the alliance returning to power in Maharashtra, albeit with a lower number of MLAs, the BJP - Shiv Sena combine is set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stake claim to form government. What will be closely watched is how the BJP responds to ally Shiv Sena’s insistence on a 50-50 power sharing formula where the two parties get equal control of the government.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his family after voting in Nagpur on October 21. (Express file photo)

Even as the ruling coalition parties won 161 of the 288 seats in the state Assembly, the poll results did not go according to script with the BJP suffering reverses in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Not only has Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis failed to retain the lead in Vidarbha, but his own victory margin, in Nagpur South-West, dropped from 59,000 votes to less than 50,000, though the party was hoping to scale it up to over a lakh.

What came in the way of BJP plans was the pushback by Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar in the face of action by enforcement agencies against him and his colleague Praful Patel in the last days of the election campaign. His NCP won 54 seats, a gain of 13, compared to the 2014 assembly polls. Its ally Congress, which almost seemed to have given up, also bagged 44 seats, two more than in 2014. Together, they neared the three-digit figure, lending the Opposition more voice in the House.

With its tally of seats witnessing a dip, the BJP’s foremost task would to set its own house in order.

While the first priority would be to appoint a full-time state party president, the “rebel” factor that played a crucial role in these elections in a party, which always boasted of discipline, is a matter of concern.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, by terming the electoral outcome as a “grand victory”, may have helped to ward off the unrest immediately, but a party leader said: “Fadnavis will have to focus closely on fixing the faultlines, which have emerged within the organisation.”

The party’s expansion, coupled with being in power for two consecutive terms, would lead to rising aspirations among the cadre to have a share in the power hierarchy, said leaders.