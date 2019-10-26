Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLAs demand CM post for Aaditya Thackeray

Reiterating party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for a ’50-50′ formula with the BJP in Maharashtra, newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs on Saturday rooted for Aaditya Thackeray as the chief minister in the new government, PTI reported.

Advertising

“We want to see Aaditya Thackeray as the next chief minister. But Uddhavji will take the final decision,” Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The demand from the Sena MLAs came after Uddhav chaired the party’s first meeting ever since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly election were declared on Thursday. The BJP and Sena will formalise the power-sharing formula after Diwali, and the swearing-in ceremony is likely on October 31.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, today said that there is nothing wrong with the Sena’s demand of equal power in the Cabinet. “In the 1990s also, there was a 50-50 formula for the Shiv Sena and the BJP. So they have past experience (in running the government). So the Sena can insist, nothing wrong in that,” Pawar told NDTV.