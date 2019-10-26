Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray to chair Shiv Sena meet today

Maharashtra government formation live updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs on Saturday. The first meeting since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly election were declared on Thursday, they are likely to discuss the role Aaditya Thackeray would play in the government, and the possibility of him being a future chief minister. The BJP and Sena will formalise the power-sharing formula after Diwali, and the swearing-in ceremony is likely on October 31.

On Friday, hoardings were put up in Worli, mentioning Aaditya as the next CM, and congratulating him for his victory from the constituency. Many Yuva Sena office bearers also shared posts on social media, mentioning the Thackeray scion as the state’s future CM.

On Thursday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reminded the BJP about the 50:50 power sharing formula immediately after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections were announced on Thursday. A day later, the Sena upped the ante against its ally BJP stating that people do not take kindly to the display of arrogance of those in power. The two parties have decided to formalise the power-sharing formula after Diwali.