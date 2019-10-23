Maharashtra: From Lok Sabha to Assembly, ‘enthusiasm’ of voters dips

IT TOOK only five months for the voters’ “enthusiasm” to dwindle as Mumbai recorded 50.42 per cent voter turnout on the polling day of the Assembly elections, according to the final figures issued by the state chief electoral officer on Tuesday. Compared to this, the city had a better turnout of 55.35 per cent during the Lok Sabha elections in May.

Of the six parliamentary constituencies, Mumbai North, consisting of six Assembly seats — Borivali, Magathane, Dahisar, Kandivali (East), Malad (West) and Charkop — had the highest turnout at 60.09 per cent during the Lok Sabha polls. However, on Monday, these very segments recorded a drop of at least 10 percentage points. The area has a substantial Gujarati-speaking middle-class population. Political parties attributed this drop to the “economic slowdown”.

“It is festival season with Diwali around the corner and businesses are going through a slowdown. While voters didn’t change loyalties, their numbers went down,” said a BJP party member.

Among the six Assembly segments in North Mumbai, Borivali recorded the highest drop — from 66.2 per cent in Lok Sabha to 54.97 per cent in Assembly elections.

Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituency showed only a slight difference of three percentage points in the voter turnout, from 55 per cent during Lok Sabha to 52 per cent in Assembly elections. There are six Assembly constituencies — Wadala, Sion-Koliwada, Dharavi, Anushakti Nagar and Chembur — under Mumbai South Central.

According to the data available with the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission, Wadala Assembly seat recorded 59.62 per cent during the Lok Sabha but 53.17 per cent in the Assembly elections, a drop of around six percentage points in five months.

One of the other constituencies, Sion-Koliwada, also recorded a drop of about three percentage points in voter turnout as compared to Lok Sabha. “Low voter turnout means people are angry with the present government. In our constituency, people from areas with a strong BJP base did not turn up to vote. The government has failed on many fronts and the PMC (Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative) Bank crisis is an example of that,” said Congress candidate Ganesh Yadav from Sion-Koliwada.

The turnout in Mumbai Northwest dipped from 54 per cent during Lok Sabha elections to 48.7 per cent across the six Assembly seats in it.

However, voting percentage rose in Versova and Dindoshi Assembly segments in Mumbai Northwest. While Versova noted a rise of one percent point, Dindoshi recorded an increase of two percentage points. Versova is known for low voter turnout as in 2014, it had the lowest turnout in Mumbai. Lokhandwala-based Shashank Maheshwari, a member of Lions Club, said their group had reached out to 2,000 young voters in Versova.

Akhilesh Yadav from the Youth Congress said this time, the EC did not spend much on advertisement to raise awareness about the elections, leading to an overall decline in voter turnout. “The EC made a half-hearted attempt in raising awareness through radio and print advertisements,” he added.

Even as the overall voting percentage declined in Mumbai Northeast as compared to the Lok Sabha turnout, four Assembly segments recorded a jump: 51.5 per cent to 55.2 per cent in Vikhroli, 55.31 per cent to 56.15 percent in Bhandup, 49.7 per cent to 55.02 per cent in Ghatkopar (West) and 41.65 per cent to 47.21 per cent in Mankhurd.

Sharad Utekar, a Shiv Sena worker from Bhandup, said, “The increase in number of voters will help us a lot. A majority of the population here are supporters of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Data from the EC shows that the overall voter turnout of the six Assembly seats in Mumbai Northeast, however, dipped from 54.5 per cent during Lok Sabha to 53.39 per cent in the Assembly elections. Of 16.11 lakh registered voters, 8.6 lakh voted on Monday.

Continuing its poor show, Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency registered 46.55 per cent voter turnout in this Assembly election. In May, during the Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout here was 51.44 per cent. According to EC data, the voting percentage has dropped by close to five percentage points. Under the Mumbai South constituency, there are six Assembly segments – Worli, Sewree, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

The Malabar Hill Assembly segment recorded the highest drop of around nine percentage points.

In May, the constituency witnessed 56.1 per cent voting but on Monday, the voter turnout was 46.95 per cent.

According to the EC data, in Colaba, on Monday, the voting percentage was 40.11 per cent as compared to 45.15 per cent during Lok Sabha, and in Byculla, it was 54.56 per cent during Lok Sabha, dropping to 50.68 per cent in the Assembly elections.