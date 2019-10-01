Maharashtra: First rebellion in BJP as sugar baron says will fight independently

BJP leader and Pune division chief of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Samarjitsinh Ghatge has decided to contest independently from Kagal constituency of Kolhapur district.

Ghatge’s decision comes on the heels of the Shiv Sena’s unilateral decision to officially nominate Sanjay Ghatge as the party’s candidate for the upcoming state elections.

“When both the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil were in Delhi, the Shiv Sena officially distributed nomination forms to their candidate. I spoke to the Chief Minister and expressed my decision to fight the election as an independent candidate,” Samarjitsinh said. He has also resigned as the president of MHADA Pune division.

One of the first cooperative sugar barons to join the BJP in Kolhapur district, Samarjitsinh has worked in Kagal constituency for the last five years and it was a given that he will be the party’s face from the constituency in 2019 state polls.

While Kagal is traditionally considered to be a Sena seat, Samarjitsinh claimed that both Fadnavis and Patil were optimistic that the BJP would contest on it as a part of its alliance with the Sena.

In 2014, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif had won from the constituency by narrowly defeating Sena’s Sanjay Ghatge.

Located deep in the sugar belt of Kolhapur district, politics in Kagal revolves around sugar mills — home to the Chhatrapati Shree Shahu Cooperative Sugar Mill — with sugar barons trying to win on the basis of the voter strength of their mills.

Mushrif, whose family manages the Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade Private Sugar Mill in the area, had faced raids by the Income Tax department, which the NCP had claimed was “politically motivated”.