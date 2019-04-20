Maharashtra: Farmer leader fends caste battles to hold onto his stronghold

FOR MAJORITY of the residents of Yellur, a small village in the Walva taluka of Sangli, the elections this time present a rather dismal choice between candidates. While most confess that since 2009, they have stood behind Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti — the candidate and sitting MP from Hatkanangale, under which the village falls — but this year they are in two minds.

“Since the last 10 years, he has been taking potshots at the local MLA and NCP state chief Jayant Patil. Now, just months before the elections, the MP makes peace with the NCP and now both are canvassing together… it does not make sense to us,” says a villager. But Shiv Sena candidate Dharyasheel Mane also does not give them confidence. “What is his claim to fame?” asks another. The mood of the village can best be described as complacent — most have not made up their mind about who they are going to side with on April 23.

Located in the sugarcane belt of south Maharashtra, the politics of the two Lok Sabha seats of Kolhapur and Hatkanangale revolve around cane and milk. The birth and subsequent rise of Shetti as an all-India farmers’ leader has much to do with the agitations he had led in this region about cane price.

Swabhimani Paksha, the political wing of the farmers’ union Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana, has dominated the political landscape of the area mostly due to its agitations against sugar barons. When Shetti decided to stand for elections for the first time, it was the villagers who pooled in their resources to help him fight then NCP leader and former MP Nivedita Mane and send him to the Parliament. Dhairyasheel is incidentally the son of Nivedita.

In 2014, Shetti had aligned with the NDA and won the seat by defeating Congress strongman Kallappa Awarde by 1.77 lakh votes. He left the NDA in 2017 over differences with the BJP in regards to farm policies. His one-time right-hand man, Sadabhau Khot, was expelled from the party due to the later’s refusal to part with his ministership. Now, Khot is an active member of the Opposition camp, who are out to unseat him.

Other than Shetti, Paksha has fielded Vishal Patil — the grandson of four-time Congress CM Vasantdada Patil — in neighbouring Sangli.

Since the start of his political career, Shetti has faced the disadvantage of being a Jain leader in an area dominated by Marathas. While farmers have refused to be drawn into caste politics this time, the younger Maratha farmers are drawn towards Sena’s Mane.

Jayant Patil, it is learnt, had intervened on behalf of Shetti and met representatives of the Maratha communities to prevent a division of votes. Also, Maratha leaders of the Paksha, like Manikrao Kadam from Parbhani and Pooja More from Beed, are camping in the constituency for days.

As Shetti seeks re-election for the third time, he perhaps faces the toughest challenge. His decision to align with the Congress-NCP might have gained him new supporters, but some of his old-time supporters have not taken this kindly. As villagers of Yellur say, they found it hard to believe that Shetti, a long-time opponent of the NCP sugar barons, has suddenly made friends with them. Asked if they would vote against him, a clear divide emerges in the village. The younger villagers — between the age group of 18 and 34 — say they would, while the ones above 35, say they will go with Shetti.

At Boragaon, another village in the area, residents talk of maintaining the status quo. “We know who to send where… the MLA should be from NCP while the MP should be from Paksha, so that he can fight for our cane dues,” says one.

Whether this is reflected in the results is anyone’s guess.