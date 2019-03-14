Maharashtra: Examiners of board papers exempted from poll duty

Examiners and moderators engaged in board exams of classes 10 and 12 have been exempted from election duties, said a statement, dated March 12, from the office of State Chief Electoral Officer.

The decision has come after state teachers’ association wrote to the election department on March 9 and March 11. Teachers had requested relief from election duties in order to complete the assessment on time and to avoid any possible errors. While teachers have welcomed the decision, they have urged that the department should also look into a few other issues.