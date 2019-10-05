Maharashtra election: Dropped by Sena, sitting Bhandup MLA protests outside Matoshree; detained

While BMC corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar filed nomination as the Shiv Sena candidate from Bhandup Assembly constituency on Friday, Ashok Patil, the sitting MLA from the seat, staged a huge protest outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, stating that the party chief had not responded to his calls or messages.

Patil, who was expecting to be renominated from Bhandup seat, said, “I wanted an answer to why I was not given a ticket. I went to meet him (Uddhav Thackarey) along with party workers. I was there at 9 pm (Thursday), but was instead asked to come at 12 noon on Friday. There was no point in meeting him on Friday as 3 pm was the deadline to file nomination, so we waited outside his house. But the Kherwadi police came and detained us around 2 am.”

Senior police inspector Nikhil Kapse of Kherwadi police station confirmed that Patil was detained of Friday. “It was a peaceful protest, but they wanted to meet the Shiv Sena chief at 12 midnight. As there was an illegal assembly, we got him to the police station and released him after completing the formalities,” Kapse said.

Meanwhile, following the late night drama, Korgaonkar filed his nomination early on Friday at St Xavier High School, and took out a “pre-nomination” rally at 1pm. “There is no point in being upset. Earlier, he (Patil) was given a chance, this time I am being given the ticket. We will work together for the party,” Korgaonkar told reporters later in the day.

Patil, meanwhile, said owing to the goodwill he had earned, the current Sena candidate “need not work hard to woo the voters”. “In 2014, I was given the green signal just 10 days before the election date, following which I worked hard and managed to convince the voters, who did not trust the Sena,” Patil said. He had defeated BJP’s Manoj Kotak, a sitting MP from Mumbai North East, in 2014 state polls, which the two parties had fought separately.

Patil also did not rule out the possibility that Kotak may have a role to play in his rejection as Sena candidate.