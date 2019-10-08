VBA’s picks for 2 key seats in Mumbai: Cop discharged in drug case, another known for ‘no-nonsense’ style

TWO RETIRED police officers, one who was recently discharged in a high-profile drug case and the other who has built a reputation for his “no-nonsense” style of functioning, are the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA) picks for two key constituencies in central and south Mumbai.

In Worli, the party has fielded retired Inspector Gautam Gaikwad, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on the eve of his retirement in May 2015 along with four other policemen on charges of aiding alleged drug supplier Shashikala Patankar evade capture.

All five officials were discharged from the case in July after the Crime Branch said it did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute them. In a twist of fate, Gaikwad is the VBA’s candidate in the very Assembly constituency that Patankar calls home.

“I never had anything to do with her and do not blame anyone for what happened to me. But I am sure other candidates in Worli will accuse me of being involved in the narcotics trade,” he said.

Gaikwad (62), is yet to recover from the shock of being picked by VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to contest the crucial seat. “This is a miracle. I am still not sure how Ambedkar saheb thought of me. Politics has never been my field,” he said.

Gaikwad is well aware that in a constituency where Yuva Sena chief and fellow debutant Aaditya Thackeray has been projected as the frontrunner, he could simply end up making the numbers. “No one in the Thackeray family has ever served the people. What will happen if that boy someday becomes the chief minister?” he said.

A trained vipassana practitioner, Gaikwad aims at bringing peace to families living in Worli. Top among his priorities is the welfare of several thousand police personnel who stay in the Worli police camp and BDD chawls.

“Only someone who has served in the department can understand that the government has stripped the police of its powers. Our police personnel suffer because of long duty hours and problems at home. I want to make a strong police department and will go door-to-door to speak to police families,” he said.

VBA’s Muslim face

Representing the VBA in South Mumbai’s Mumbadevi constituency is retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Khan Pathan. The 65-year-old had announced his intention to contest the election as far back as in May after being impressed by the VBA’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, he did not take this lightly, as it meant putting his Awami Vikas Party, of which he is the president, temporarily on the backburner. “During the Lok Sabha elections, I brought together 17 other small groups but the coalition didn’t work because no one worked with each other. On the other hand, I saw that the VBA cut into Congress’s votes and really built a base for itself in Maharashtra. So after the elections, when Ambedkar saheb approached me and asked me to be the face of the Muslim community, I couldn’t say no,” he said.

Pathan is a well-known figure in the constituency, having served at Dongri and Pydhonie police stations. Since retiring from the police department in 2012, Pathan claims to have worked with local residents to lay the groundwork for contesting the Assembly elections. This, he said, allowed him to analyse the deficiencies in the performance of current Congress MLA Amin Patel.

“This constituency lacks basic infrastructure. There are not enough schools and hospitals. Homes are supplied dirty water as water and sewer lines get mixed up. One of my main agendas is to improve basic living conditions,” he said.

Pathan is also aggrieved at the state of residential buildings in the constituency and the rampant illegal construction. “The municipality is the real Dawood (Ibrahim) and (Chhota) Shakeel in this area. If elected, I will demolish all illegal buildings within six months, ensure that proper buildings are built in their place, on time, and that tenants are given transit accommodation close by on land owned by the Bombay Port Trust instead of having to move to Mahul,” he claimed.

The former police officer plans to bring the same style of functioning to the constituency that he displayed as a senior inspector while cracking down on drug dealing at Antop Hill and encroachment in Pydhonie.

Pathan’s son Shahbaz said among a section of constituents, his father is perceived as being anti-Muslim. “This is because when he was posted in Pydhonie, he did not allow stalls to be set on the last 10 days of Ramzan. But not many people know that there was intelligence input of a terrorist attack so it was necessary to bring in discipline. This election is about respect,” he said.