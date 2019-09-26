Maharashtra elections: Transgenders make a point, say change will come if there is political will

“Any political party that will support transgenders will get our vote,” Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who was the first transgender to represent Asia Pacific in the UN a decade ago and spoke about rights of sexual minorities, told The Indian Express.

In the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, keen to get their message across to political parties, the community in Maharashtra has urged political parties to set up a transgender welfare board.

“Despite 12 states setting up transgender welfare boards, Maharashtra has yet to do so,” Tripathi said, adding that several policies need to be drafted by the government for the community. “Nothing is clear and policies are not in place. Social change will come only if there is political will,” Tripathi said.

Mumbai-based activist Gauri Sawant, a transgender who was made the goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission in Maharashtra, said, “I visited the houses of transgenders and appealed to them to enroll as voters and explained why we need to exercise our franchise.”

“But NGOs and community initiatives can only do so much. There has to be a policy decision by the government to ensure welfare measures for transgenders,” Sawant added.

“The Supreme Court in 2014 gave the historic decision recognising transgenders as the third gender, then why are we still fighting to prove our identity,” asked Sawant, adding that there are so many schemes from which the third gender can benefit “but we are still struggling”.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session this year, but transgenders say there are many regressive clauses in the Bill and that it was passed

hurriedly.

“We are already discriminated against and we now face more hurdles as a certificate of identity can only be issued by a district magistrate and a government doctor,” said Sonali Dalvi, general secretary of the Congress’ women and child wing, Pune.

Dalvi along with others had protested when the Bill was “hurriedly” passed in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session. The Bill is yet to be cleared by the Rajya Sabha and approved by the President of India before it becomes law.

“It’s election season and it’s crucial for our voices to be heard. No religion and no politician has done anything for our community. It’s only the Supreme Court. Several people continue to be homophobic and, hence, there is an urgent need for the state to set up a transgender welfare board,” said Dalvi. “How can we avail of job opportunities when we are denied basic rights to education and medical health,” she asked.

Chandani Gore, vice-president of the women’s wing of NCP, too demanded steps that would allow the community to reap the benefits of various government schemes. “States like Andhra Pradesh have offered several job opportunities and even homes to transgenders. Then why the delay by the Maharashtra government,” she said.