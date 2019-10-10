Maharashtra elections: SP walks away, CPM says not part of alliance

Accusing the Congress of betrayal, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has walked out of the Congress-led alliance in Maharashtra, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has denied that it was part of the rainbow coalition.

On Wednesday, SP’s state president Abu Asim Azmi said his party had “broken away” from the alliance. “Congress has betrayed us… After an initial discussion of seven seats we mutually arrived to a decision that the SP would fight three seats… Bhiwandi East, Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar and Aurangabad East. It (Congress) has now fielded their own candidate in Bhiwandi East, while its unit in Aurangabad is not supporting us,” Azmi said.

CPI(M)’s state politburo member Dr Ajit Navle said that his party has denied that it had joined the alliance at all. “We have ideological differences on several issues with the Congress and the NCP. The question of stitching an alliance with them does not arise. What we have struck with them is an electoral understanding to keep the BJP and the communal forces at bay,” said Navle.

On October 7, while releasing a joint manifesto of the United Progressive Alliance, the Congress and NCP had declared that the CPI, CPI(M), SP, the Peasants and Workers Party, the Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghatana, among others, were part of the alliance.