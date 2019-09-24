Seat-sharing deal, launching Aaditya: Uddhav’s challenges

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s big challenge in the 2019 Assembly polls is to strike a respectable seat and power-sharing deal with the BJP and to establish his son, Aaditya, as his political heir-apparent.

The Sena won 63 Assembly seats in 2014 when it fought the polls independently after the BJP broke the alliance. It has joined the BJP government in the state, but has spoken vocally against many of the Centre’s policies such as demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). In January 2018, the Sena passed a resolution in its national executive to contest all polls solo but took a U-turn in February this year to forge an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

A Sena leader indicated that while an “equal” seat and power-sharing formula was announced for the Assembly polls by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah in the press conference in February, the Sena was prepared to adjust to less. “Though the BJP is not keen to offer equal seats to the Sena after its success in the Lok Sabha polls, the alliance will happen with (give and take of) a few seats here and there. But, there will not be a situation like 2014 this time as we will not make the demand for a specific number the sticking point,” said the leader, requesting anonymity, adding that the alliance would help the party keep its flock together as many of the ministers and legislators want to be part of the government.

The leader further said the party had come to terms with being the junior partner in the alliance in terms of numbers. “We have seen two different leaderships — Balasaheb and Uddhav. While Balasaheb was more emotional, Uddhav is more practical and knows how to manage things well in our favour even during bad times,” the leader added.

A Sena functionary said that the party leadership has taken a practical and flexible approach about the alliance. “The party chief knows what is in the best interest of the party. So, there is more flexibility in the approach as it has realised that it needs to give respect to the BJP as it’s their time. There are ups and downs for every party and we need to go with it,” said the functionary.

The functionary argued that it would be a win-win situation for the Sena even if it contests fewer seats than promised. “In 2014, we won 63 seats without Modi factor. Even if we contest fewer seats than the BJP this time and are able to win 80 or more seats, it will help us to increase our numbers in the Assembly and the strength of the party. It will also reflect in power sharing and may get some more ministries in the next government,” the functionary said.

The functionary further pointed out that the party chief, after forging an alliance with the BJP, was able to get one more Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, get a stay on the Nanar oil refinery project, have property tax waived for houses up to 500 sq ft, get the government to address issues related to farm loan waiver and crop insurance. “This has helped the party build its base in rural and urban areas as well. So, by being in power, we can do a lot of work, expand the party base and give power to party activists,” he added.

Another leader said the Assembly polls would also establish Aaditya, who is keen to contest the polls, as a leader in the political arena. “It is almost certain that Aaditya would contest from Worli and he would be the first from Thackeray family to contest the polls. So ensuring his victory to give him responsibility in the government will also mark the turning point for Sena,” said the leader.