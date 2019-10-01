Maharashtra polls: BJP, smaller allies to contest on 164 seats, Shiv Sena on 124

Less than a month ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP Tuesday announced the names of 125 candidates for the upcoming polls and said it will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and smaller allies.

Out of the total 288 seats, the BJP will contest on 164 seats, along with smaller allies, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will field its candidates on 124 seats across the state. In the first list of 125 seats released by the BJP, the party has dropped 12 sitting members.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat and the Maharashtra unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Patil, from Kothrud in Pune, according to the list released by the party’s general secretary, Arun Singh.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the BJP will ally with the Shiv Sena after an internal party meeting chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda amongst others.

The Republican Party of India (A), the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, the Shiv Sangram Sanghatna and the Rayat Kranti Sena are the other constituents in the “Mahayuti” (Grand Alliance).

The parties had fought the 2014 polls separately — the BJP won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 63.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the parties had decided that both would contest equal number of seats in the assembly polls. However, in the past few days, BJP leaders have indicated that the Sena may have to be content with a lesser number of seats. BJP has also made it clear that the party, like last time, will hold the chief minister’s post.

Meanwhile, the Congress and NCP have already sealed the poll deal and decided to contest on 125 seats each. They have left 38 seats for other parties, including the SP, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana and CPI.

Maharashtra is scheduled to go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.