Sanjay Nirupam says won’t participate in Congress’ poll campaign in Maharashtra

Less than a month ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Thursday he will not be participating in the party’s poll campaign and hoped that “the day has not yet come to say goodbye.”

The infighting in the Congress’ Mumbai unit was thrust back into the limelight with Nirupam claiming the “Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore.”

Taking to Twitter, the former city unit president of the party said the high command rejected the single candidate he had recommended for the upcoming elections.

It seems Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected.

As I had told the leadership earlier,in that case I will not participate in poll campaign.

Expressing his displeasure with the party’s leadership, Nirupam said he “hopes that the day has not yet come to say goodbye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away.”

In March, this year, Nirupam was removed as the party’s Mumbai unit president and replaced by former Union Minister Milind Deora.

Last month, another Congress leader Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party citing “petty in-house” politics. The 44-year-old actor had joined the party in March and had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Mumbai party chief Kripashankar Singh also quit the party. He had then told The Indian Express that he was “upset” with and “hurt” by the Congress decision to oppose the Centre’s move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Factionalism within the Congress was blamed for the party’s disastrous performance in Mumbai in the Lok Sabha polls, where it failed to win even a single seat for the second consecutive time. Now, just ahead of the Assembly polls, the fissures have come to the fore yet again.