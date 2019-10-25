Maharashtra elections results: After good show, NCP looks ahead

After a major breakthrough in the Assembly elections, the NCP’s task is cut out: galvanise its cadre at the grassroots. “We owe everything to our seniormost leader Sharad Pawar for the spectacular results. It was his hard work at this age, which led to the grand success of the party,” state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Thursday.

NCP leaders believe they have to look beyond elections to make the organisation stronger. The party will have to set aside its internal differences and work together with a definite roadmap to improve its electoral base and work across the state, they said.

In 1999, Pawar had parted ways with the Congress to form the NCP. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the party won 41 seats. Despite major desertions by second-rung leaders who joined the BJP and the Shiv Sena ahead of the polls, the NCP chief managed to infuse new life in the organisation through aggressive campaigning, increasing the party tally from 41 to 54 seats.