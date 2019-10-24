Aaditya Thackeray in neck-and-neck fight with Congress’ Mane in Worli

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray was locked in a neck-and-neck contest from Mumbai’s Worli’s Assembly constituency against Congress candidate Suresh Mane. As per trends available at 11.30 am, Aaditya was leading by a thin margin of over 4,000 votes.

Aaditya’s candidature has been under the spotlight after he became the first member of the Thackeray family since the inception of the party in the 1960s to take the electoral plunge.

In a clear change in strategy, the Sena had decided to field Aaditya, son of party chief Uddhav, from the Worli constituency, which it considers its stronghold. For Uddhav, this was a clear message to establish his son in the party and in state politics.

Ahead of the polls, the Thackeray scion had canvassed the state in his Jan Ashirwad Yatra to raise his pan-Maharashtra profile. His performance today will not only give him the desired boost in the party but also a clear position in the government. While it is yet to be seen if he will be considered for the post of deputy chief minister, the Sena said the party has sought a “50-50” share of power with the BJP.

Ahead of the polls, Aaditya had told The Indian Express that he had taken the plunge as he “always wanted to be a part of the legislative process”. He added, “I thought I can contribute more effectively through that. Hence I have taken the plunge.”

On a leadership post in the party or government, he had said, “To be very honest, currently, my mind is set on getting as many candidates of Shiv Sena and Mahayuti (grand alliance) elected. Because, if you run right after positions from step one, I will not enjoy the process.”