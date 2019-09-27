Maharashtra elections: Poll pact on cards, but BJP wants upper hand in alliance with Sena

The BJP and Shiv Sena have decided to forge a pre-poll pact for the Maharashtra elections, sources have said. The seat-sharing formula emerging after the talks indicates that the BJP may contest more seats than Sena.

However, a formal decision and the final seat-sharing arrangement will be announced after a meeting of the top leadership, likely to be held Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from the US.

A senior BJP functionary said, “CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with party president Amit Shah to formalise the seat-sharing process and alliance between the Sena and the BJP.”

The meeting in Delhi was attended by Shah, working president J P Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis, BJP general secretaries Saroj Pandey and Bhupender Yadav, among others.

Sources present in the meeting said a section of BJP leaders have suggested that the BJP was on a strong wicket and should not yield ground to Sena. The meeting, in this context, is learnt to have scrutinised candidates in each of the 288 seats.

Fadnavis is engaged with Sena for an amicable seat-sharing pact. A section of state leadership, however, is learnt to be keen to keep the Sena share below 120. A senior leader said, “We have asked Sena to adopt a practical approach. If Sena contests 117 seats, it can still win minimum 90 to 95 seats and take their tally up from 63 it got in the last elections.”

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP won 122 seats. To retain the same number or increase it, it will have to contest at least 153 seats.

Another aspect pointed was that the BJP should strive to contest a number which would help them attain the halfway mark of 145 seats.

The “ideal numbers”, according to BJP sources, would be 153 for the BJP and 117 for the Sena. The remaining 18 seats would be contested by smaller NDA allies. The Sena, however, is learnt to be insisting on 126 seats.

The BJP, while bargaining for more seats, is willing to offer the Deputy Chief Minister post to Aaditya Thackeray if the alliance is voted to power. The Chief Minister post, sources said, will be retained by Fadnavis. —With ENS inputs