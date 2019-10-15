Maharashtra elections: Pankaja has failed to fulfil her father’s dream, says Dhananjay Munde

ON SOCIAL media in Parli, and among the dusty little town’s youngsters, a new slogan has caught on. “No PM, no CM. Only DM.” Nobody needs to be told who DM is — Dhananjay Munde (44), NCP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Advertising

As the campaign enters its last mile, the DM camp is pulling no punches. From emotional speeches about Pankaja having cases filed against him while he maintains an elder brother’s maryada to an oratorial style that reminds Parli’s voters of his uncle, the late Gopinath Munde; from videos with a James Bond tune played on an LED screen to declaring that he will not return to the hustings if he, as legislator, fails to double people’s incomes — Dhananjay is playing every card.

“I lost by 25,000-odd votes in 2014, even though there was also a Congress candidate, a huge Modi wave, and a sympathy wave for Pankaja in the immediate aftermath of her father’s death… This time, none of those factors will be at play,” Dhananjay tells The Indian Express.

Dhananjay, whose politics Gopinath Munde had nurtured until he handed the Parli baton to daughter Pankaja, says that Pankaja does not even know her father’s dream, “the one she is again promising to fulfil after failing to do so for five years as minister”.

Advertising

In Pettiwadgaon village on Sunday, people waited since noon for Dhananjay, who showed up at 3 pm to welcome a group of local BJP workers into the NCP fold. “I was the first to raise slogans for Pankaja’s first campaign in 2009. But now I am contesting for the development of the people of my soil. Our taisaheb has not been able to bring water from Jayakwadi dam to our constituency even after five years as minister. Wasn’t that Baba’s dream,” he says.

The political mood in the semi-rural constituency is inflamed, and street corner sabhas and slightly larger public meetings by both candidates are seeing healthy turnouts. At the Pettiwadgaon meeting, there are catcalls and whistles at Dhananjay’s jokes, the front rows filled by young boys in awe of Dhananjay, who keeps the one-liners coming. “Let Modi show that bina naukri, chhokri (a wife for a jobless man) is possible. Then I will also say Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” he says. He’s playing to the gallery but it touches a raw nerve — one of the silent side-effects of Marathwada’s long agrarian crisis is that families do not want to give their daughters in marriage to unemployed youths.

Dhananjay says the Parli thermal power station can be restarted to maximum capacity, and cement factories are waiting to set up units alongside. Distress migration, unemployment, absence of alternative sources of income can be resolved, he adds.